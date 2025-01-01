BREAKING NEWS
A Centre teacher is being investigated for providing alcohol to a student during Marion’s Chingawassa Days in June.
UPDATED AFTER DEADLINE: The teacher was identified by police Thursday as business instructor Amy Carlson. She resigned her position, effectively immediately, Monday morning.
Peabody City Council violated state law when it conducted a closed-door session Aug. 11, the Kansas attorney general’s office has ruled.
The council failed to adequately summarize what would be discussed when it went into executive session to discuss non-elected personnel.
Former Marion police chief Gideon Cody is scheduled for trial Feb. 2 after an Oct. 15 preliminary hearing and arraignment in Marion County District Court.
Cody is charged with interference with judicial process for allegedly inducing former restaurant and coffee shop owner Kari Newell to delete texts between them days after he led a raid Aug. 11, 2023, on the office of
A new grant proposal would restore Central Park’s walking trail and playground equipment in Marion.
City council members approved the application Monday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment disagrees with a general contractor removing gas at Casey’s General Store. The tanks, KDHE says, were not leaking.
Jill Bronaugh communications director for KDHE, said they conducted a limited investigation in June.
Marion County moved a step closer Monday to building a portion of a Peabody road and bridge station.
Cody Nelson with NF Construction provided various options.
Dustin Raney’s application for a short-term rental at Marion County Lake was approved 4-1 Monday. County commissioners Clarke Dirks was opposed
The vacation home and short term rental is at 30 Lakeshore Dr. Raney hopes to rent it for $6,000 a month.
Peabody Community Foundation is trying to bring affordable apartments to the town.
The city applied for a middle-income housing grant.
Hillsboro is telling its city library to declutter and get things in order.
Council members heard Tuesday from Mayor Lou Thurston on a decision to close the library Oct. 29-30 and to allow employees time to declutter the space.
After almost two years the Peabody City Council will start enforcing its rules on camping on owned properties
Scott Spunaugles and wife Kathy Crawley, received permission in January 2024, to live in a camper on their property in the 600 block of Sycamore St. for six months while remodeling their house.
A program that provides food assistance to needy families will not get enough money to pay full benefits in November.
Recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get reduced benefits because of an ongoing federal government shutdown.
Hospital District No. 1, which operates St. Luke Hospital, Clinic and Living Center, is considering changing the way it selects directors.
New directors have been selected at the annual meeting in May.
Kansas Supreme Court will hear an appeal next week stemming from a Marion County District Court ruling.
John C.T. Boese’s case is scheduled to be heard Oct. 29.
Hillsboro City Council has approved entering into a partnership with the Hillsboro school district to use its athletic facilities.
These facilities include tennis courts, a baseball field, and softball fields to serve the district’s physical education and extracurricular programs as well as the broader community.
Grand Central Hotel and Grill in Cottonwood Falls has received a statewide Mainstreet Momentum Award honoring its improvement, growth and engagement in a downtown commercial zone.
The award was given Thursday during the Kansas Department of Commerce’s annual ‘To The Stars’ ceremony.
Peabody High School students will clean curbs Oct. 29 for a community service day. Work is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Walnut St. from 9th St. to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks.
Community members are being invited to pitch in or lend tools. Shovels, brooms, and hoes will be needed. Tools may be dropped off at Southside Creamery and Deli before Tuesday. They may be reclaimed Oct. 30.
A collection of uranium and Vaseline glass will be displayed 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Peabody Museum. The pieces are owned by Patty Traxson and Bonnie Shaw. They will be displayed in several places around the museum and will be illuminated by ultraviolet light.
Uranium glass, made with uranium dioxide, glows bright green under a black light. Vaseline glass also contains uranium but has a distinctive yellow color. It is sometimes called “canary glass.”
Chelsea Weber, Cedar Point, received honorable mention in a statewide photo contest sponsored by Ranchland Trust of Kansas.
Photographers of all ages submitted photos that showcase preservation of Kansas’ ranching heritage and open spaces through conservation. Jim Richardson, a Kansas native and National Geographic photographer, was a guest judge for the contest.
Peabody Senior Center started its annual Peppernuts project Monday and will end Nov. 3. The senior center will bake half as many as usual because lack of volunteers. Baking will begin around 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
Services for Lee Roy Bartel, 90, who died Oct. 15 at NMC Health in Newton, were Tuesday, with burial in Haven of Rest Cemetery, Hillsboro.
Born Nov. 2, 1934, in Hillsboro to Waldo and Goldie (Regier) Bartel, he was a 1952 graduate of Hillsboro High School.
Graveside services for Norman Dale Benhardt, 77, who died Oct. 13 at Salina Regional Medical Center, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Lewis Cemetery, Ramona.
Relatives will gather with friends from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Yazel-Megli Funeral Home, Herington.
Services for Barbara L Unruh, 67, who died Oct. 12 at Bethesda Nursing Home in Goessel after a long battle with cancer, were Sunday.
Born on June 22, 1958, in Coolidge, Arizona, she and her three sisters were adopted in 1973 by Milton and Selma Schmidt of rural Goessel.
High school students around the county are able to enroll in classes that give them a leg up beyond high school.
Advanced placement classes are college-level courses that students can take during high school and result in credits they can apply to college degrees.
With the cost of college increasing, Marion High School is urging its students to take dual-enrollment classes while in high school.
Students can save about $30,000 off their college cost over the first two years, counselor Max Venable said.
As many as 40 Marion Middle School students showed off their canoeing and fishing skills Friday morning.
More than 100 students crowded Marion County Lake in the school’s annual Lake Day.
Marion witnessed a train wreck last week, but not the kind you’re thinking of. It was the criminal case against disgraced former police chief Gideon Cody, who raided our newsroom two summers ago.
Cody appeared via Zoom at a preliminary hearing at which special prosecutors persuaded a judge that Cody likely committed a crime when he asked Kari Newell to destroy text messages they exchanged.
Whether you welcomed last weekend’s “No Kings” events or blasted them as “hate America rallies,” one thing seems clear: America no longer holds the rule of law sacred.
The problem doesn’t reside exclusively at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. It lives at many other addresses as well — in statehouses, courthouses, city halls, and police stations.
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Sending a line
LETTERS: Not a 'freeloader',
News entertains,
More trash talk
Inexpensive lab tests by Hillsboro Community Hospital and St. Luke Hospital will be featured 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 1 at the 2025 Marion County Health Fair at Shari Flaming Center for the Arts at Lincoln and B streets in Hillsboro.
Four tests — comprehensive metabolic panel, lipid panel, complete blood count with differential, and thyroid-stimulating hormone tests — will be available for $35 total.
Marion will be the scene of cross country regionals Saturday at the high school football stadium.
Nine 4A class teams will compete with girls starting at 10:35 a.m. and boys starting at 11:45 a.m.
