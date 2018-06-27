HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Corey Seacat digs under the street while Landon Pedersen and Caleb Williams remove dirt in an excavation pit as they work to uncover a leaking water main. Derrick Ratzloff pumps water out of the pit.
Vehicles struggled along a section of US-56 between Old Mill and Pawnee Rds. where gravel spilled on the roadway Saturday afternoon.
A 32-wheel flatbed trailer carrying a huge transformer makes a turn Thursday onto Jade Rd. at 330th Rd. Workers from Westar Energy accompanied the transformer from Tampa to elevate electric lines over the roadway. The transformer was destined for a new substation for the Diamond Vista Windfarm is building a few miles north from that intersection.
Lots of food choices were available Saturday to hungry picnic-goers at the annual Harvey House Museum "Picnic on the Lawn." The event, sponsored by the Florence Historical Society, helps pay for upkeep of the museum.
Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2018 Hoch Publishing