HEADLINES

  • 2 years later, turbines still blink

    Two years after a press release stated that blinking lights on Orsted Sunflower Wind Turbines would be resolved soon, the lights are still blinking. County Commissioner Clarke Dirks wants to know why and came up with a solution Monday that no one took seriously.

  • New councilor has personal stake in advocacy

    The Kansas Council on Developmental Disabilities has a new member with special insights into the issues it addresses. Twenty-two-year-old Peabody resident Perri Spencer was named by Governor Laura Kelly to the 22-member council earlier this month.

  • Ex-commissioner caught in sting

    Former county commissioner Dave Mueller was charged Thursday with furnishing alcoholic liquor or cereal malt beverage to a minor. On the same day, lawyer Brian Bina entered an appearance on Mueller’s behalf and stated that Mueller pleaded not guilty.

  • Marion rolls out welcome for Old Settlers

    Saturday’s Old Settlers Day, with a theme of “Better Roads Ahead,” will kick off with a parade on Main St. at 11 a.m. The grand marshal, selected months ago, is Dorothy Conyers.

  • Veteran reporter joins Record team

    A reporter with decades of experience is coming to the Marion County Record. Michael Maresh’s first day with the Record was Monday.

OTHER NEWS

  • Hillsboro swamped with craft show shoppers

    Six blocks of downtown Hillsboro were so crowded with arts and crafts shoppers Saturday that it was hard to navigate. Many of the Hillsboro Arts and Crafts Fair’s shoppers, eager to make sure they had enough room to carry purchases, pulled carts or pushed wagons filled with found treasures.

  • Thousands also shop at Marion vendors

    Vendors at Marion’s Art in the Park did brisk business Saturday and Sunday. One from McPherson told organizer Margo Yates that Saturday was the biggest day in history for her business.

  • Algae advisory extended

    Marion County Lake’s blue-green algae advisory was extended Friday for a 12th consecutive week. The advisory does not extend to Marion Reservoir. The advisory is the lowest level of alert — a watch, not a warning or hazard status. A total of nine bodies of water in the state were placed under more-serious warnings Friday, while 10 others joined the county lake on the less-serious watch list.

  • Hog roast to support car show

    A hog roast Saturday at Burns will raise money for an annual classic car show in May. All money raised will support the Route 77 Classic Car Show. Diners are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert. Smoked pork will be provided. Dinner will start at 6 p.m. at Burns Community Center, 301 N. Washington St.

DEATHS

  • Elinor Kliewer

    Services for Elinor R. Kliewer, 91, who died Sept. 7 at Kidron Bethel Village, North Newton, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Born Dec. 8, 1933, in Mountain Lake, Minnesota, to Henry S. and Emma Boese Ewert, she attended a one-room school in Wolf Point, Montana, and graduated from Immanuel Academy in Reedley, California.

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

  • What's worse: 'woke' or 'dozed' attitudes?

    Shhh! This week’s editorial is a secret. Consider it an executive session to which only select readers will be invited. Most of you will be included, of course. Just skip down a few sentences until you get past the point at which reposting of stories on anti-social media cuts off.

  • Drawing a line on redistricting

    So, Kansas Republicans and Democrats have decided to get into the same you-know-whatting match as Texas, California, and others. It’s a sad day for democracy when anyone supports any political movement because it seeks to gerrymander more effectively than its opposition.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Take a sniff

PEOPLE

SPORTS

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2025 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP