  • Peabody conflict boils over

    A highly charged city council meeting last week in which Peabody police accused the city’s mayor-elect of violating their privacy and endangering their families has erupted into an online petition demanding that the incoming mayor resign. The non-binding petition urges Kevin Burke to step aside before taking office, saying claims made at the meeting have undermined public trust in his ability to lead.

  • Cody loses bid to drop case; trial delayed until summer

    Former Marion police chief Gideon Cody’s attempt to dismiss felony damages against him was denied Tuesday by Judge Ryan Rosauer. But Rosauer agreed to delay Cody’s trial on charges interfering with judicial process, from February until summer or later

  • Former mayor looks back to look forward

    In 1977, Peggy Blackman stepped into a role that would shape Marion for decades. Today, she warns that the city’s government has grown distant from the people it serves — and that the consequences are visible in civic engagement and community trust. “I thought it was ridiculous,” Blackman recalled of her initial decision to run. “But I accepted, and I enjoyed every minute of every hour that I was mayor.”

  • Hillsboro continues push against KDOT

    Hillsboro City Council decided Tuesday to press the state to reconsider proposed changes to US-56 that could limit access to city business. Kansas Department of Transportation’s preliminary concepts for US-56 improvements include closing or consolidating three access points in Hillsboro and one in Marion.

  • COUNTY'S PROCEDURAL NIGHTMARES:

    Planning appointment stayed , 2 commissioners vie for chairman

  • Marion may ease limits on pitbulls

    Marion residents wanting to own pit bulls or a Rottweiler may soon be able to. Current policy states that dogs are not allowed in the city if they have 51% of one of the breeds.

  • Community center grant will have to wait a year

    The Marion City Council took no action Dec. 29 on a proposed HEAL grant application to help fund improvements to the community center. The council decided to revisit the project later this year after reviewing costs and budget priorities.

  • Developer wants to add housing options

    A Marion couple wants to create options for people looking for apartments in the city. Matt and Jenna Meyerhoff will be renovating apartments at the top floor of the former County Seat Decorating Center, 130 E. Main St.

  • Health issues derail Wendy's replacement

    Rumors of a restaurant opening at the old Wendy’s location, 812 E. D St., almost happened. Wendy’s closed in November, 2024.

  • Janice Case

    Services for Janice Marilyn Socolofsky Case, 96, who died Nov. 20, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Marion Presbyterian Church. A full In Memoriam was published Dec. 11.

  • Emma Douglas

    No visitation is planned for Emma Elizabeth Douglas, 88, who died Dec. 27, Born Feb. 2, 1937, to Harry “Chris” and Anna Maria (Thohoff) Colgin on her family’s farm near Bayard, she married Merle Douglas on Sept. 14, 1953, in Iola.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Caleb Abbott

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Marie Davis

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Keith Just

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Judy Pendergraft

  • Waging a war on civility and the rule of law

    Like any good editorial writer, I’d like nothing more than to write this week about how our president turned his back on the idea of America First and tragically acted like his good buddy Vladimir Putin in illegally invading another country. But how can I write about an illegal war thousands of miles away when there are at least two wars almost as bad being waged right here in Marion County?

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Changing things up

  • LETTERS:

    Gassed over prices, The real enemy

  • Each day starts with a cup of gossip

    Every morning from Monday to Friday and sometimes Saturday a group of six Marion residents meet at the Sit Down to sip coffee and hang out for more than an hour. The group consists of Robin Bazil, Austin Mardsen, Brent Miles, Kim Kline, Jerry Kline and Jacob Swaney. They meet in the same room every morning.

  • A snip of time: Barber marks 60 years behind the chair

    For nearly six decades, Martin Bina has cut hair in Marion County. He’s one of the area’s longest-serving small-business owners and a familiar face to generations of local customers. Bina opened his Marion barbershop in 1966, operating across the street from his current location before purchasing his present building in 1990. In his 80s, he still works behind the chair, serving a loyal base of longtime clients.

  • From 1889 to today, family keeps cattle legacy alive

    Cattle is Heath Shields’ family story in Marion County. Today, Shields is working to ensure that legacy continues. Shields traces his family’s ranching roots back to 1889, when his great-great-grandfather, J.B. Shields, began raising Hereford cattle in the area.

