HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Despite its boisterous exterior and Main St. prominence, most of the TC's What-Not Shop's customers come from out of town. Despite its boisterous exterior and Main St. prominence, most of the TC's What-Not Shop's customers come from out of town.



Firefighters stand outside a heavily damaged house Tuesday at 2267 Clover Rd. Firefighters stand outside a heavily damaged house Tuesday at 2267 Clover Rd.



Bonnie Shaw, and Jose Faus apply a coat of sealer Sunday to a mural on the south wall of Peabody Market. Bonnie Shaw, and Jose Faus apply a coat of sealer Sunday to a mural on the south wall of Peabody Market.