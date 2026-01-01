HEADLINES

  • Six departments battle Lost Springs blaze

    Firefighters from six communities spent more than five hours battling a blaze last week that destroyed a century-old two-story home in Lost Springs. A single-family home, owned by Jerico and Layla Meyer, was reported on fire at 11:20 p.m. last Wednesday.

  • Pets perish, charity sought after Burns fire

    Del and Tracy Lowe lost their two-story home and everything inside in a fire at 11:21 a.m. Thursday at 20th and Yarrow Rds.. Their beloved cats and dogs also died in the fire.

  • Pit bulls still targeted

    Removing the ban on three dog breeds considered to be aggressive went nowhere at Monday night’s city council meeting. Police Chief Aaron Slater proposed lifting the ban on pit bulls and Rottweilers about a month ago.

  • Hanging up his badge (sort of) after 49 years

    After 49 years in law enforcement in Marion County Duane McCarty called it a career – sort of. While McCarty will not be on a force as a full-time officer, he agreed to work part-time on a very limited basis for the Marion Police Department.

  • Hillsboro begins search

    At Tuesday’s Hillsboro City Council meeting the League of Kansas Municipalities was hired to lead the search for a new city administrator. Current administrator Matt Stiles resigned to take a job in Saline County. His resignation letter was officially accepted by council Tuesday.

  • New bylaws may resolve standoff on planning appointment

    Controversy over appointing an at-large Marion County planning and zoning commissioner appears to be on its way to a resolution. After two county commissioners objected to reappointing Derek Belton they asked for a legal review by the county counselor.

OTHER NEWS

  • Planners adopt lake short-term rental policy

    Planning and zoning Commissioners will recommend lowering the maximum of people allowed at short-term rentals to six from what was previously eight to 12 The biggest change P & Z will recommend to the county commission is lowering the maximum of people allowed at a lake home to six, down from what was previously eight to 12.

  • Teacher investigation continues

    A Peabody-Burns teacher remains on administrative leave as investigations by the school district and sheriff’s office into allegations of misconduct continue. Superintendent Antoinette Root informed parents Jan. 21 that the district received a report of possible inappropriate conduct involving a high school teacher. The teacher was immediately suspended, and a long-term substitute was assigned.

  • Tax help available for seniors

    Free help with filing income tax returns for people age 55 and older will be available 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays until April 15 at Marion Senior Center. Appointments are being accepted at (620) 382-3580, but walk-ins also will be served.

  • Free government commodities available

    Free food will be distributed next week to families with monthly income no greater than $2,413 plus $848 for each additional household member after the first. Commodities from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be available by community on a first come, first served basis at these times and locations: FEB. 11
  • FEB. 12
  • FEB. 14

DEATHS

  • Steven Jost

    Services for home builder and rancher Steven Leroy Jost, 87, who died Jan. 28, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Grace Community Fellowship, Hillsboro. Pastor Carl Helm will officiate. Born Jan. 12, 1939, in Hillsboro to Otto and Lorene Jost, he is survived by sons Chris Jost and Carey Jost, daughter Carla Longmeyer, brother Kevin Jost, sisters Pat Nuss and Ruth Lawlor, and eight grandchildren.

  • Dean McGillivary

    Services for Dean Filmore McGillivary, 99, who died Jan. 23, will be 5 to 7 p.m. March 18 at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro. Born March 18, 1926, on a farm near Hayes Center, Nebraska, he was the sixth child born to Archibald and Mattie (Potter) McGillivary.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Marilyn Cox

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Robert Franz

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Claude Fry

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Don Mueller

FARM

  • Conservation seems to be paying off

    Improving water quality in Marion County starts long before water reaches a creek, river, or reservoir. From no-till farming and cover crops to grass buffers and precision nutrient management, a growing number of producers are adopting practices designed to keep soil and nutrients on the land and out of waterways.

  • Warmer, wetter weather forecast

    Temperatures and precipitation were above average in January, according to climatological data released this week by the National Weather Service. The weather service expects weather that’s wetter and especially warmer than usual to continue through mid-February. However, prospects are for normal temperatures and below-average precipitation in the second half of the month.

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

  • It's time to park event center idea

    When you see any of the fine, community-minded people currently advocating construction of a Central Park venue for events, be sure to thank them for coming forward with a positive idea — something that far too few people are willing to do these days. But, with the same positive community spirit that they are modeling, gently and politely remind them that there may be some problems with the idea they are presenting. Maybe even volunteer to help them address one or more of the problems.

  • Closing the book on openness

    WITHHOLDING FACTS to maintain privacy often backfires. Take the case of a Peabody teacher accused of inappropriate behavior. It could be something as simple as not using a student’s preferred pronouns, but our minds naturally skip straight to the worst possibility — inappropriate sexual relations with a minor.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    A happy camper

  • LETTERS:

    Wind farm recusal, Spousal solon?

PEOPLE

SPORTS

MORE…

