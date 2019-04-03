HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Ramona firefighter Tyler Bentz adjusts valves as water is transferred from a tanker truck to a grass fire rig for distribution to firefighters working to extinguish hot spots.
Spur Ridge Veterinary Hospital in Marion has a spacious area for bathing and grooming dogs.
Warrior catcher Hunter Helmer waits on a pitch in the first game of Marion's doubleheader Tuesday against Little River.
A crane idles, waiting for deconstruction of the bridge at Marion Reservoir. The project was projected to last a year and a half, beginning October 2018.
Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2019 Hoch Publishing