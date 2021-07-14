HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Lights in the large fountain in Marion's Central Park went dark for a few days this week until city workers completed a needed cleaning. They were radiant again Tuesday night even as other workers nearby began installing a roof over the Central Park stage.



A Styrofoam box insulates an electrochemical concentration cell ozonesonde from -20 degree temperatures during its 115,000-foot descent.



Eye-catching red paint was one of the last things to be restored on an antique tractor on the Litke property. Like many other antique collectors who are expected to descend on his farm for an auction July 23 and 24, he visited auctions all over the nation in hopes of finding parts to restore his antique pieces.