Peabody and Walton city firefighters struggle to free Matthew Lunday, 41, of Enid, Oklahoma from his crushed Chevy Suburban after near head-on collision Friday afternoon on US-50 near Peabody. Lunday suffered serious injuries in the wreck and was airlifted to Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, in critical condition. Lunday's condition was listed as good by hospital staff at press time.
Motorists showed up to a Fathers Day procession Friday at Hillsboro's Parkside Homes to chat and wave to residents.
New asphalt is applied one lane at a time on K-15 from US-56 to the Harvey County line.
Terry Klenda has been canning since childhood and has passed it on to her daughter and daughter-in-law. Above, Klenda picks peppers Saturday at her home in Pilsen for later use in canning.
