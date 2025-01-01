HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Tessa Haines, who plays a costume seamstress, and Ty Koehn, who plays her assistant, dance as Ty wears a gown during the children's musical "Golly Gee Whiz," performed twice over the weekend at the Performing Arts Center in Marion. Tessa Haines, who plays a costume seamstress, and Ty Koehn, who plays her assistant, dance as Ty wears a gown during the children's musical "Golly Gee Whiz," performed twice over the weekend at the Performing Arts Center in Marion.



A doe was on high alert Tuesday morning, watching and listening for occupants of a home near 90th and Clover Rds. as two other deer grazed nearby. A quick stomp of a hoof and off they ran to nearby woods and cover. A doe was on high alert Tuesday morning, watching and listening for occupants of a home near 90th and Clover Rds. as two other deer grazed nearby. A quick stomp of a hoof and off they ran to nearby woods and cover.



Clint "Huffy" Dayhuff, lead singer of Huffy and the Night Train, sips on a homemade cocktail after performing Friday night at Bluegrass at the Lake. Clint "Huffy" Dayhuff, lead singer of Huffy and the Night Train, sips on a homemade cocktail after performing Friday night at Bluegrass at the Lake.