No matter how hard Shelby Summervill, 8, tries to move a 70-pound pumpkin, she is no match for its heft. Shelby and her family grow pumpkins and gourds south of Marion.



Daryl Enos has visions of repairng the old Excelsior Water Mill and elevator on his property south of Marion. He and his wife, Pat, are holding a raffle for a lawn glider to raise money for the project.



Senator Jerry Moran speaks with Marion attorney Bob Brookens during a town hall meeting in Marion Saturday.