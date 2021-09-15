HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Mocha, an Australian shepherd mix, is shocked to fall in after trying to paw a ball out of the water during a swim time for dogs Sunday at Peabody's city pool. Owners Bruce and Pam Carter say she took to lake water but wasn't so sure about pool water. "It's a new thing for her," Pam Carter said. Three pups and their owners showed up to enjoy the pool's special day for dogs before it closed for the season.
Peabody-Burns cheerleaders were joined by nearly 20 little cheerleaders Friday during a half time performance that paid tribute to 9/11 and celebrated America. Little cheerleaders jumped to a dance routine set to patriotic music and cheered.
Marion volunteer firefighters display American flags Sunday near a fire truck parked on Main St. in Marion to commemorate 9/11 and honor first responders.
Hillsboro's Frank Wichert intercepts a pass and runs 96-yards for a touchdown Friday against Hesston.
