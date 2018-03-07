HEADLINES

  • Teacher surrenders to court

    Christopher Young, 45, Peabody-Burns High School social studies teacher charged with eight felony charges alleging sex offenses with two students, surrendered at the courthouse Monday afternoon. Young was greeted in the hallway by 40 supporters when he arrived for his hearing, scheduled by Wichita defense lawyer John Rapp. His supporters ranged from high school students to retirees. Most walked over to hug him, patted him on the back, and assured him it will get better. Young hugged people and thanked them for being there, and occasionally dabbed his cheek with a tissue.

  • What's going on at the roundabout?

    A military transport flatbed carrying a large road scraper turned over Sunday at the US-56/77/K-150 roundabout east of Marion, the fourth accident involving a truck this year. “We’re baffled right now, we really are,” said Joe Palic with the Marion office of the Department of Transportation. “It’s been good for two years; maybe it’s just an anomaly.”

  • Sheriff's officer trades in the badge for beef

    During nine years as a sheriff’s deputy, Mike Ottensmeier has dealt with plenty of wayward, cantankerous cattle that were never as cooperative as most people with whom he has had professional encounters. “I do have a little experience pushing cows,” Ottensmeier said. “I’ve come to find out cattle are probably among the stupidest animals that ever lived.”

  • Fire destroys machine shed

    Lincolnville, Marion, Tampa, and Lost Springs firefighters responded to a structure fire called in early Friday morning by Mike Benda of Lincolnville. Lincolnville fire chief Lester Kaiser said the call came in at 1:20 a.m., and four area fire departments automatically responded.

  • Changes aside, it's still the family business

    What’s in a name? When “Hannaford Abstract and Title” came off the building at 222 E. Main St. in Marion and the logo and name of the business’s new owners, Security 1st Title, went on, it was still the family business for Roger Hannaford III.

OTHER NEWS

  • Commission talks about building landfill

    Another commission meeting, another transfer station proposal. Commissioners on Monday heard from Rocky Hett of Marion, who owns a former rock quarry a mile and a quarter north of US-56 on Timber Rd. Hett proposed the county build its own landfill for county use.

  • Jail tax to expire July 1

    Despite county officials’ original plans to hold a special election later this month to extend a 2011 half-cent sales tax, the tax will end July 1. Commissioners had planned to hold an election in the hope of extending a 2011 half-cent sales tax that funded construction of the jail.

  • Gusty winds keep firefighters hopping

    Winds gusting over 50 miles per hour kept Marion firefighters on the move Tuesday morning with three separate calls. The first was to the burn dump south of town, where a fire that ignited in yard waste posed a significant threat from windborne embers. In addition to several fire units, a city loader was sent to turn the waste so firefighters could be certain everything was soaked.

  • New director hired for County Park and Lake

    New county park and lake director Isaac Hett has several items on his “to do before summer” list. A Marion native, Hett is the son of Jerry and Loreen Hett.

  • Property owners glad to see wind farm move forward

    The final bow was tied on the Diamond Vista wind farm project Wednesday when commissioners approved the project to go forward. Construction will begin immediately. The first stage will be roadwork to prepare county roads for hauling of turbine parts.

  • Cracks to be sealed on Sunflower Rd.

    Sunflower Rd. will be a smoother drive in a few weeks. County commissioners at Wednesday’s meeting approved a $32,665 bid from Circle C Paving to seal cracks in pavement along the 10 miles of Sunflower Rd. from Marion to US-50.

DEATHS

  • Gordon Jaeger

    Services for Gordon Jaeger, 90, who died Feb. 26 at Salem Home in Hillsboro, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Salem Home Chapel, with interment at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Cemetery. He was born Jan. 25, 1928, to Leon and Lela (Wolfe) Jaeger in Hillsboro.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Brandon Gillett

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Dorothy Lawrence

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    John Weems

DOCKET

FINANCE

  • Debit or credit: Which card is best to use?

    Borrowing money has become extremely easy with the use of credit cards, which is what shoppers are doing every time they use them. Debit card transactions, on the other hand, result in money taken out of the cardholder’s bank account almost immediately. Credit card transactions are billed in a monthly statement.

  • Learn and save money at a public library

    Regular users of county libraries may not stop to think how much they’re saving by not paying for materials and services they use for free, but the value they receive is substantial. Peabody Township Library users get a clue every time they check out.

OPINION

  • The more we know

    Among the many clever quotes he gave us, a 20th century spin on a Socrates saying by Albert Einstein is among my favorites of his: “The more I learn, the more I realize how much I don’t know.”

  • Tanks in the road

    I saw my first armadillo of the new year Tuesday, and a fine, big specimen it was (emphasis on was). I was headed south out of town on Third St. when I spotted it just on the edge of the road. Whatever vehicle was responsible for its demise, it couldn’t have hit the creature more perfectly. It was as if someone had flattened it in a huge book, a four-legged armored flower of sorts to be preserved for future generations.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Thoughts on losing the AND

PEOPLE

  • Historic train route has local trainmaster

    Just two segments of the original Marion to McPherson Santa Fe rail line remain in use today. They are between Ellenwood and Lyons and from three miles west of Conway to three miles east of McPherson. Christopher Blackman, 47, of Marion, oversees usage of those lines along with several other segments that are part of the Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad.

  • Reception will honor Jackie Hett's 90th birthday

    A reception in honor of Jackie Hett’s 90th birthday will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Elgin Hotel. All friends and family are invited to come and wish her a happy birthday.

  • Kansas Pride picks Marion for documentary

    Kansas State University Community Vitality members Jaime Menon and Jan Steen visited Marion Monday to document how Marion Pride has partnered with Centre Masonic Lodge #147 for community projects. Some of the major projects were painting planters on Main St., laying down millings on the walking trail in the park, and helping in the community garden.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Marion Senior Center Center is back to normal, Menu

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 110, 140 years ago

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Teutons bounce Warriors

    Marion’s girls overcame a big early deficit Thursday against Inman in a substate semifinal game, but couldn’t hold on to a 29-27 lead, falling 47-41 at Hillsboro. Courtney Herzet got Marion off to a fast start with a 3-pointer, but Inman’s Baylie Jo Ediger responded in kind.

  • Centre boys miss chance at state

    The third time might have been a charm for Rural Vista boys Saturday in the substate championship game at Peabody-Burns, but it was a disaster for the Centre Cougars. After defeating Rural Vista twice during the regular season and defeating Chase County 64-31 in the substate semifinals, the top-seeded Cougars fell to the Heat, 56-49, depriving them of a trip to the state tournament.

  • Bowling League Results

  • SCHOOL MENUS:

    Centre and Marion

UPCOMING

  • Talks about '51 flood planned

    Presentations on Kansas water use and the 1951 flood are planned for this month at Marion City Library. Rex Buchanan, interim director of Kansas Geological Survey, will speak at 7 p.m. Tuesday about how water issues today will define much about the state in the future.

  • Democrats to meet Saturday

    Marion County Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the basement of Marion Community Center. An elevator is available. Food donations to Marion County Resource Center’s food bank will be accepted.

  • Seniors to meet at Peabody

    Senior Citizens of Marion County will meet at 9:30 a.m. March 16 at Peabody Senior Center. Reservations can be made by March 14 by calling (620) 983-2226 or (62) 382-3580. Anyone needing transportation should call by March 15.

  • Calendar of events

MORE…

