A tree east of US-77 explodes in flames as the grass fire crosses the highway.
A Saturday night street dance in Hillsboro brought 150 people to sway to the music, drink free soft drinks, eat snacks, and listen to the Justus band.
Peabody-Burns's Sophie Coover and Marion's Gabby Newell meet in the middle competing for an edge in Thursday's match, which Marion won in straight sets.
Carlson Cox, 2, and Grayson Miller, 4, decorate paper pumpkins Thursday at a Halloween event sponsored by Parents as Teachers at Marion City Library. Librarian Janet Marler (right) looks on.
