HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
A recently completed mural by Stephanie Ax on the Peabody American Legion patio wall commemorates the community's Memorial Day Avenue of Flags.
Clemo Haddox of South Coffeyville, Oklahoma, talks to a customer at his D.C. Juntiques booth at Marion's Art in the Park.
Gang-tackling often is the only way opponents can stop Hillsboro running back Jesiah Gooch. Gooch rushed for 62 yards and touchdown Friday night, but a lightning delay worked against the Trojans' momentum, and they lost, 57-29.
Senior libero Maria Carlson looks to score a kill for Marion during Spike Fest.
Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2025 Hoch Publishing