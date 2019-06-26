HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Bill Vinduska shows off a recently hatched peacock chick named Sugar. His wife, Candy, said the bird was a single hatch and has become a pet. The couple operates a breeding business named Spring Creek Peafowl.



Marion firefighters made quick work of a blaze ignited during brome baling Tuesday afternoon on Darvin and Susan Markley's land east of Remington Rd. between 240th and 250th Rds.



Volunteers from Peabody Fire Department, and Peabody-Burns High School swimmers help unload sandbags to help with flood relief Monday at Peabody Senior Center. Rainfall was estimated between 9 and 12 inches over the weekend.