Rainy weather hasn't bothered some Marion residents. A huge green frog spent time this week appreciating mud puddles around Marion's Central Park. Posing for a photo before hopping into nearby water, the frog probably is encouraged by latest forecasts, which call for chances of rain from midday Thursday through at least Sunday night
A farmer harvests wheat before the rain Monday near 360th and Mustang Rds.
An angler spends a weekend afternoon fishing off a jetty at the north end of Marion County Lake.
Napping in the shade next to an electric fan, Lucy, a 13-year-old corgi, enjoys all the comforts of home on a hot day at Marion Reservoir.
