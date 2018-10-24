HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Decorated by owner Robin Nelson, this porch on a house on N. Second St. in Marion is full of ghosts, goblins, skeletons, black cats, and other scary things.



Security 1st partner Craig Burns, left, serves lunch to residents and local employees at the Marion Community Center Oct. 17.



Robert Neuwirth's son, Duane, was harvesting soybeans for him Tuesday on the Neuwirth farm west of Lincolnville. It is the 80-year-old farmer's last harvest. He has decided to least out the land.