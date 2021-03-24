HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
A potbellied pig owned by Florence farmer Stan Ammeter peeks through a thicket at the edge of a field near 40th and Vista Rds.
A Ditch Diggers drill sits by a trench being dug for to place a water line on Elm St. Rock and dirt have lined the sides of the street.
A pull-down staircase in an old bank vault leads to a cubicle where a bank guard viewed the lobby through a small square hole in the wall.
Herington postmaster Mardee Lincoln, manager of the Ramona post office, presents a million-dollar plaque to mail carrier Steve Jirak. He has traveled almost 1.5 million miles in more than 30 years of service.
