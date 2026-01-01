HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Any snow plowed Saturday morning was re-covered by that afternoon. Trucks were the only few vehicles seen driving Saturday on Main St. in Marion.
Alex Case is bundled up with his dog on a leash Saturday while walking down Main St.
Firefighters work to put out a fire caused by an extension cord in a garage Thursday in Pilsen. The fire spread to an attached home that was a complete loss. Nearly two dozen firefighters fought the blaze.
Marion's team celebrates after getting its rematch and revenge Friday against Goessel, winning the final Cougar Classic at Centre, 40-35.
