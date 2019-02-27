HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



City employees place two streetlight poles on the grounds of the city shop Monday.



Marion County Parents as Teachers hold events throughout the county for children up to 5 years old. These youngsters participate in a music-and-dance activity Friday in Hillsboro. They played simple instruments, rode stick horses around the room, and listened to book readings and animal sound recordings. Lori Soo Hoo directed activities, assisted by Susie Kliewer.



Charity and Jeremy Schadel have started a business in Marion. At Home Handyman will provide lawn services and in-home projects.