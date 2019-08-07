HEADLINES

  • Restaurant to open in Marion

    A new restaurant might open in Marion’s old Pizza Hut at US-56 and Eisenhower Dr. three years after the chain shut down. Lincolnville feedlot owner Mike Beneke purchased the building in May for $24,000 cash. He said at the time he hoped to find a buyer who would put a restaurant there.

  • Area bridges washed out by heavy rain

    When Patrick Combs discovered a bridge washed away by heavy rain at 280th and Vista Rds., he knew his weekend was done. He and his family had no way to leave town.

  • Hail, flooding hit north of Tampa

    A small area just west and north of Tampa was pummeled early Friday morning with wind-driven rain and hail. Dispatchers reported that callers had seen flooding at 360th and Limestone, 330th and Nighthawk, 290th and Nighthawk, and 240th and Kanza Rds.

  • Piece by piece

    Stonemasons will begin to take apart a historical stone house south of Marion today to move it to an undisclosed Butler County site. The fixtures of the home at 1772 Sunflower Rd. were purchased by Joel Smith, a Newton dentist, who plans to store it on family land until he finds the perfect place to rebuild it just as it was.

  • Tractor-trailer overturns in roundabout

    A tractor-trailer loaded with rock overturned Wednesday on a roundabout at the intersection of US-77 and KS-150 three miles east of Marion. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, Sheldone Scott Smith, 54, Salina, who was northbound in a 2009 Freightliner, was driving too fast into the roundabout.

OTHER NEWS

  • Multimedia project promotes stewardship, artistry

    When musician Susan Mayo returned from her residency at Matfield Green last year, she knew she wanted to bring something similar to Marion County. “It’s a way for me to connect with Marion County and bring something back to the area,” she said.

  • Candidate terminated from city job

    Neither mayoral candidate David Mayfield or his supervisor, parks and recreation director Margo Yates, knew until the day Mayfield was terminated from his job that running for city office violates city employee policy. Yates said Mayfield, a seasonal groundskeeper for parks and recreation department, was terminated July 30.

  • Florence seeks road improvements

    Florence city council Monday took action to improve its roads. The council approved $3,178.70 purchase of an asphalt-recycling agent and other supplies for patching potholes on 5th St.

  • Back to school bash planned

    A back to school bash in Marion from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Central Park will include splashing through sprinklers and other fun for kids. Games and giant bubbles, fun with sidewalk chalk, and face painting by high school cheerleaders will also be some of the activities.

  • Author to speak at Senior Center

    A Hillsboro woman whose debut book on grandparenting was recently released will make a public presentation at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at Marion Senior Center. Elaine McAllister’s book, “Celebrate Grandparenting,” contains 101 tips for simple meals and snacks to prepare with grandchildren, ways to spend special times with them, and simple crafts to share with children.

  • Old music brings new sound to Threshing Days

    Dave Anderson has brought tractors to Goessel Country Threshing Days for 20 years, but the past two years he has brought something different. In addition to their two tractors, Anderson and his wife bring a 1909 Marine Band Player that they’ve owned for five years.

  • Self-defense classes offered

    Judo and karate classes by Honorable Tiger School of Martial Arts are being offered from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Hillsboro Elementary School. Cost is $40 a month for the first family member and $20 for each additional family member living in the household.

  • Woman takes cancer battle 'one day at a time'

    It took a year for doctors to find a cause for Rhonda Brenzikofer’s shortness of breath. Blood tests showed she was anemic. A test by a pulmonologist showed her lungs were clear. The doctor put her on oxygen to help her get around when she went on a cruise with her family.

COUNTY

  • Looking back after five months

    County attorney Joel Ensey said his first five months in office have gone well. “I’ve enjoyed doing it and enjoyed working with law enforcement,” Ensey said.

  • Revised bridge program could be boon for county

    Marion County might benefit from the reinstatement of a state program designed to reduce the number of deficient bridges on local roads. County engineer Brice Goebel told commissioners Monday that the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement program will pay $140,000 per location to build local bridges.

  • Disaster property tax relief possible

    Property owners whose homes were damaged by recent flooding might be given partial relief from property taxes if they qualify and the county commission approves. County appraiser Lisa Reeder outlined rules for the program for county commissioners Monday.

  • Lobbyist takes grassroots politics national

    When David P. Schneider became state director for the Convention of States Action in 2013, he knew he was taking a major pay cut after 18 years as a banker. “It doesn’t feel like I work at all because this is what I’m passionate doing,” he said. “It’s like a hobby, but I get paid doing this.”

DEATHS

  • Daryl Fadenrecht

    Daryl Fadenrecht, 69, died July 30, 2019, at Medicalodge in Wichita. ACelebration of Life ceremony was held Saturday at First Baptist Church of Durham. He was born June 13, 1950,in Salem, Oregon, to Rev. Albert and Virginia Fadenrecht. He married Marilyn Stagner Jan. 7, 1983, in Wichita.

  • Joseph A. Makovec

    Joseph A. Makovec, 54, died Monday at his home. Visitation will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Yazel-Megli-Zeiner Funeral Home in Marion.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Claudine Johnson

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Edmund Silhan

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Melvin Carl Koegeboehn

FARM

  • Wheat straw's prevailing baling question

    Another name for wheat straw is chaff, the stuff that’s left over after the grain has been threshed out of the head. As the straw comes out of the rear of the combine, it can be scattered over the ground with an attached spreader or it can be allowed to form a windrow for baling.

  • Oilers provide relief for cattle

    Kyle Klassen began selling cattle oilers when he needed one for his own herd. “I have firsthand knowledge that these will work and I’ve had good luck,” he said. “That puts a sense of security in their minds.”

  • Farmers get low rate on federal payments

    Marion County farmers will receive one of the lower rates of payment per acre under the new market facilitation program, according to information released by Kansas Farm Service Agency. Payments are being made to assist farmers who are hit economically because of the trade wars with China and other countries. Sign-up is open through Dec. 6.

  • Loans meant to assist farmers

    Farmers with flood damage to their operation might be able to get an emergency loan through the Farm Service Agency. Rick Bush, loan officer at the Emporia FSA office, said the agency offers emergency loans and operating loans, and there are important differences.

OPINION

  • Are you informed or indoctrinated?

    Throughout the century and a half in which this newspaper, the second oldest business in town, has served as an independent community watchdog, shedding light on things happening in shadowy places, we’ve had plenty of competitors — not just out-of-town ones, but papers based right here in River City, too. The Times, the Scimitar, the Headlight, and the Review are just a few of the papers that eventually were absorbed into the paper you now hold. Others, like the Democrat, Independent, Anzeiger and others, folded — and not in the way newspapers do to fit into mailboxes.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Musical Genes

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Corrections and clarifications

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Farm subsidies

PEOPLE

  • Wheelchair athlete exceeds limitations

    For the past eight years, wheelchair sports have provided an outlet for para-athlete Wenxi Funk to push his limits. “I see a lot of people who can’t use their mobility,” he said. “That challenged me to think about how I could use my ability to make it work.”

  • Schwartzes celebrate 60th anniversary

    Richard and Margie (Bernhardt) Schwartz, 4 Hill Rd., Marion County Lake, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. Dick, originally from Leavenworth, and Margie, from Marion, met while Dick was a star athlete at Ottawa University.

  • Filmmaker turns residents into actors

    Two weeks before the latest mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, Emily Railsback returned to her hometown of Hillsboro to create a short film about gun violence from the perspective of a Mennonite woman. One actor was Aleen Ratzlaff. Dan Kinning, and Evan and Becky Yoder also were involved, along with unnamed extras. Some characters were from outside the area.

  • Weekly class to educate family cooks

    Anyone interested in learning to plan, shop for, and cook healthy, low-cost meals can sign up for a five-week class that will begin Monday, Aug. 26. The class, offered by Marion County Extension Office, will be helpful for families who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, but Myrta Billings, nutrition counselor for the extension office, said any family is welcome to sign up.

  • Family requests card shower

    The family of Leona Otte is requesting a card shower in honor of her 95th birthday on Aug. 11. She was born and lived near Lincolnville most of her life.

  • Hetts plan Sunday reunion

    The 101st annual Hett family reunion will be Sunday at Marion County Lake Hall. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish for a potluck meal at 12:30 p.m. Drinks will be provided.

  • Senior Citizens to meet in Lincolnville

    Senior Citizens of Marion County will meet at 10 a.m. Aug. 16 at Lincolnville Community Center. Lincolnville seniors will be serving lunch. Reservations, due Aug. 14, and transportation requests, due Aug. 15, can be made by calling (620) 382-3580.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Seniors celebrate with no hitch in their giddy-up, Menu

  • CALENDAR:

    Upcoming events

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    The opposite of trouble, right here in River City

SCHOOL

  • Centre decreases budget tax rate

    Centre board of education will have a public hearing on the 2019-20 proposed school budget at 6:45 p.m. Monday in the band room. The proposed tax rate for Centre school district is .8 less than the previous year. However, total assessed valuation has increased by $1,093,692 for the general fund and $1,081,609 for capital outlay.

  • College degrees and honors

