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Marion High School's promenade Saturday night inside the Performing Arts Center allowed Centre's foreign exchange student Fernando Paul Jimenez-Alfaro from Spain an opportunity to partake in an American Prom tradition with Marion's Vyolett Dawson on his arm. The stage was set with this year's Las Vegas Strip theme. Marion High School's promenade Saturday night inside the Performing Arts Center allowed Centre's foreign exchange student Fernando Paul Jimenez-Alfaro from Spain an opportunity to partake in an American Prom tradition with Marion's Vyolett Dawson on his arm. The stage was set with this year's Las Vegas Strip theme.



Roman Dimatta and his parents enjoy the outdoors. One of the most frequent tools the Dimattia family uses is a standing aide. Roman Dimatta and his parents enjoy the outdoors. One of the most frequent tools the Dimattia family uses is a standing aide.



Although protests in some urban areas drew large numbers, only a handful of protesters gathered Saturday in downtown Marion for a "No Kings" rally targeting President Donald Trump. Although protests in some urban areas drew large numbers, only a handful of protesters gathered Saturday in downtown Marion for a "No Kings" rally targeting President Donald Trump.