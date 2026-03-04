HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A noisy thunderstorm Sunday afternoon pelted the Marion area with what in some locations was an inch of pea-sized hail. Temperatures last week fluctuated widely, with a balmy high of 77 on Friday giving way to a chilly high of just 40 on Sunday. Expect high temperatures near 70 through Friday before sliding in rainy weather to 58 Saturday.



Items like these were up for sale to an overflow crowd in a silent auction and in-person bidding conducted by Joe and Tish Vinduska at Saturday's 23rd annual charity auction at Pilsen Community.



Peabody-Burns' Jameson Miles goes body to body with an Elyra Christian defender to score. The Warriors left everything on the court Saturday but lost 60-56 in the second round of the post season. The only county team to advance in postseason was Hillsboro's girls' team.