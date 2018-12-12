HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Marion kindergartners from the classes of Jessica Ensley, Katie Rahe, and Debbie Allen load donated toys into boxes as part of the Christmas for Kids Toy Drive Thursday, to be picked up by a van from the St. Francis Foundation later that day. It was the school's first time participating, and 200 toys were collected.



Harvey House girl Judy Mills serves Marilyn Koehler at The Harvey House during Florence Historical Society's annual thank you dinner.



Jeremy Hett, 20, bagged a 12-point buck Saturday southwest of Marion. He started deer hunting with his father, Donnie, at 11 years old and has harvested six bucks since then.