HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Marion alumnus Louis Holt and his fellow pilots fly Marine Corps helicopters over Marion County last week on their way from North Carolina to Colorado Springs to participate in training. The pilots flew CH53E Super Stallions, which can carry cargo as heavy as 30,000 pounds. Marion alumnus Louis Holt and his fellow pilots fly Marine Corps helicopters over Marion County last week on their way from North Carolina to Colorado Springs to participate in training. The pilots flew CH53E Super Stallions, which can carry cargo as heavy as 30,000 pounds.



David Mayfield addresses Marion's city council Monday night as he thanks outgoing mayor Todd Heitschmidt and city council member John Wheeler for their service. A reception was held for the pair after the meeting. David Mayfield addresses Marion's city council Monday night as he thanks outgoing mayor Todd Heitschmidt and city council member John Wheeler for their service. A reception was held for the pair after the meeting.



A pair of cedar waxwings perch in the branches of a tree at Marion Reservoir. A pair of cedar waxwings perch in the branches of a tree at Marion Reservoir.