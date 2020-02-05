HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Marion homecoming king Cooper Carpenter places a tiara on the head of homecoming queen Bethany Grimmett during last week's homecoming while fellow candidate Grace Overton look on.



Zach Hansen, right, and Terry Conklin of Dave's Pumping clean out mud drained from vehicles at Car Wash Solutions in Marion. Hansen, based in Emporia, travels as far as mid-Missouri for his business.



Marion girls basketball player Jayden May, second from left, makes a transition drive to the basket during the second half of last week's homecoming loss against Council Grove. The Braves stifled Marion 29-18, with May contributing six points for the Warriors.