BREAKING NEWS
UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE
-
A blue-green algae warning for Marion County Lake was officially continued into its third week Thursday. The lake is the only body of water in the state currently subject to an algae warning.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment:
-
Father Emil Kapaun’s extraordinary life will be honored with a funeral Mass at Wichita arena, but his family wanted to return him home first.
His remains will be flown from Honolulu, Hawaii, to Eisenhower Airport, where a procession will escort them to St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, in Pilsen, where Kapaun grew up.
-
The death of rural Hillsboro man by apparent suicide was a sad ending to a weekend of celebration.
Jesse Campbell, 23, had been the guest at the Saturday wedding of Lori Kaufmann and Brendon Schafer at Barkman Farm in Hillsboro.
-
A roof over the stage and a portion of its seating area at Central Park is the next priority of Marion Advancement Campaign.
Mickey Lundy, board member and secretary for MAC, said the organization hasn’t yet finalized its plans for the size and style of the roof. Their vision is for a roof that extends over the seating area in front of the stage as well as over the stage itself.
-
A Marion County ambulance saved the day Friday after a medical helicopter with equipment trouble had to make an emergency landing in northern Marion County.
Emergency medical services director Travis Parmley said the LifeSave air ambulance was headed to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with a patient from a multiple-vehicle accident when it had an equipment failure. The helicopter crew made an emergency landing on the west side of Sunflower Rd. about a half-mile north of 340th.
-
Two Wichita pianists entertained an estimated 150 Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce members and guests at the chamber’s annual fund raising banquet Monday.
The pianists played enthusiastic renditions of “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Margaritaville,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” and John Mellencamp’s “Little Pink Houses,” along with requests from members of the audience.
-
Operating a downtown shop with a second location outside city limits has become too much like operating two businesses, so Barely Makin-It’s store on Marion’s Main St. has closed.
“It gotten to be so busy out at the mill, it’s like running two businesses at once,” co-owner Marion Ogden said.
-
County COVID-19 cases are continuing a two-week decline after a spike in numbers just three weeks earlier.
As of Tuesday evening, Marion County Health Department reported three new cases in this past week, with one person hospitalized and three people in isolation.
-
Apparently ousted commissioner Dianne Novak isn’t done raising her objections about Diamond Vista wind farm.
As Monday’s commission meeting began, she sent a text to commissioners.
-
A man who went to a county commission meeting to hear a department head speak despite a court order to stay 100 feet away from her was charged Thursday with violation of a protection from stalking order.
Planning and zoning director Sharon Omstead in November got a restraining order against Tom Britain after an encounter at a Florence convenience store where Britain, an opponent of a wind farm being developed in the county, told Omstead he “would take care of her,” that his words were “not a threat,” and “it’s going to happen.”
-
The annual Florence Labor Day event will be shortened from three to two days this year, Sept. 4 to 5.
“Have a Grand Ol’ Time in Florence, Kansas” is the theme to honor the 100th birthday of Grandview Park.
-
USDA commodities will arrive May 19. To qualify, individuals must have less than $1,383 in monthly income. For each additional household member up to four, add $485 to the maximum income.
The program is first come, first served.
-
Services were scheduled today for Jesse Campbell, 23, who died Saturday at rural Hillsboro.
He was born Jan. 14, 1998, in Moundridge to Roger and Marla (Schmidt) Campbell.
-
Services for rural Peabody resident Dora Ruth Unruh, 90, who died Tuesday at Bethesda Home in Goessel, will be May 28.
She was born Feb. 2, 1931, in Goessel to Arnold S. and Eva (Janzen) Goertzen, graduated in 1949 from Goessel High School, and married Charles D. Unruh on Jan. 24, 1952.
-
IN MEMORIAM: Donna Harper
-
IN MEMORIAM: Nancy Hoch
-
IN MEMORIAM: Frankie Turner
-
Mid-Kansas Coop, headquartered in Moundridge, with an elevator in Peabody, is one of three sites in the U.S. that has been selected for a test run of an autonomous drone to gather information on crop conditions and other data. The drone is autonomous, which means it operates without a human pilot.
The creator and owner, American Robotics, received a waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration for its use.
-
With prices higher than seen in eight years and the crop looking great so far, area wheat farmers are hoping forecast rain will boost growth and continue what appears to be the start of a satisfying year for wheat.
Jared Jones, strategic account manager and agronomist for Mid-Kansas Cooperative, said wheat plants are starting to make heads.
-
Except for a metal roof, an old barn on the Charlie Unruh farm north of Marion Reservoir retains its original timeworn glory. A milking parlor is attached.
Charlie and his wife, Lynn, have lived there for 45 years. The 30-acre farm sits north of Marion Reservoir and is bordered by 120 acres of Kansas Wildlife and Parks land on three sides. He farmed the 150 acres and worked at Marion Die and Fixture until he retired in 2016.
-
Sixteen years ago tomorrow, I was blessed to learn of the birth of my first grandchild — a gifted young man who, like his grandpa, plays sousaphone and, most definitely unlike his grandpa, is a second-degree black belt karate instructor who this weekend won medals in two hurdles events and is learning to pole vault.
His birth date is memorable not just for what it marks but for an odd coincidence. On the same day he was born — which happened to be a Friday the 13th — both his grandfathers were rushed to hospitals for emergency surgery. We made it through fine, though his other grandfather later succumbed to an unrelated illness. The important thing is, while we remember these odd coincidences, they don’t forever mar the joy of my grandson’s birth.
-
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Children are a work of art
-
Students at Butler Community College of Marion may have different reasons for taking classes there, but they all have goals that the local branch helps them to reach.
Several BCC students who will be graduating in a few weeks traveled a variety of paths and discovered that Butler of Marion would help them achieve their goals.
-
Several school district employees at Centre are retiring at the end of the school year.
Marci Cain of Marion is retiring after 32 years. She taught fifth and sixth-grade students.
-
Students of Hillsboro school district will get an early to start their summer break, thanks to a unanimous decision of its school board.
The last day of school will be May 21.
-
Three Goessel High School graduates attending Butler Community College won awards at the Kansas Collegiate Media conference. All are staff writers for “Butler Lantern” and “Grizzly Magazine.”
They are:
-
Marion County Democrats awarded Linda Peterson Memorial scholarships to two area students. Sarah Paulus of Hillsboro High School and Laura Savage of Marion High School each received $250. The scholarships honor former county commissioner Linda Peterson, who died in September 2020. Marion County Democrats have awarded scholarships for five years.
-
The Warriors have battled their way to the best win-loss record in their league and have their eye on an even bigger prize.
At 16-2 for the season as of press time, Marion High is top seed in Class 2-1A softball heading into regional competition next week.
-
Area teams struggled with wet fields in the Tuesday’s rain as some games had to move to drier fields. Yet the county’s teams still managed to pull off wins.
MARION: Victories close season at 12-8
-
HILLSBORO: 3rd at Marion
Hillsboro high golfers placed third at Marion’s 36-home invitational in Marion and third in Hillsboro on Friday.
-
MARION: Baliel 2nd in 100, 200
Marion High School’s Anne Baliel did not get to pole vault Friday but put up great performances in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash placing second in both.