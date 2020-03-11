HEADLINES

  • Ex-emergency manager pleads to felonies

    Former Marion County emergency manager Daniel C. D’Albini agreed Monday to pay $460,083 restitution and spend 30 days in jail for insurance fraud and interference with law enforcement in a plea agreement reached with the state attorney general’s office. D’Albini pleaded no contest Monday in Saline County District Court to two counts of insurance fraud and one count of interference with law enforcement.

  • Father shares safety concerns with council

    The father of a girl whose leg was fractured when she was hit by a car last week as she rode her bike across Main St. spoke to city council members Monday about a number of safety concerns. Bret Stultz said many Marion crosswalks are poorly marked.

  • Tested by grass fires

    Warm weather and wind gusts of up 54 miles per hour dried out plenty of fuel for more than 20 grass fires that raged in Marion County this past week. Firefighters with Marion fire department, among the busiest, have battled area blazes, sometimes for hours, as high winds turned a volunteer effort into a near full-time job for its 17-member force.

  • Red-shouldered hawk nesting first one ever spotted in county

    When Marion resident and bird enthusiast Lloyd Davies discovered a nest of red-shouldered hawks recently near his house along Luta Creek he was excited — they are the first of the species to nest in Marion County. “That was pretty cool,” he said. “They’re really striking with the black and white speckles, and the striping.”

  • Ramona church vandalized, damaged

    Trinity Lutheran Church in Ramona was vandalized March 1 by an intruder who drew satanic symbols on the sidewalk, wrote “666” on the pulpit in permanent marker, and damaged an altar cloth. According to the sheriff’s office offense report, the incident happened between noon and 6:30 p.m.

COUNTY

  • Commissioners delay decision on insurance

    County commissioners, faced with sizable increases in the cost of Blue Cross Blue Shield employee health coverage for the coming year, decided Monday to get information on other insurance companies’ rates before deciding what plan to provide. When commissioners learned two weeks ago that rates would increase $153 a month for a single plan at the same benefit level the county offers, they decided to survey employees on their wishes regarding health insurance. A higher deductible would result in a lower premium, and the same deductible would result in the higher premium.

  • Resident clarifies her remarks about county roads

    A resident whose comments two weeks ago during a county commission meeting drew a warning from county counsel Brad Jantz told commissioners Monday that her intention was to raise the issue of the county’s poor road conditions. “I guess my intent was not about employee performance,” Linda Peters said.

  • Art show sets stage for creativity, crafts

    Cory Foth has been practicing taxidermy for 20 years, but Sunflower Theatre’s inaugural art show March 21 provides a rare opportunity — to share his work with the greater Peabody community. “A lot of people have an idea of what taxidermy is,” he said. “Unless you’re friends with me or follow my business on social media, you haven’t really seen anything in person that I’ve done.”

OTHER NEWS

  • City council meetings to be recorded for the public

    Marion city council meetings are being permanently moved to the basement of the city building, and will now be recorded. Council members voted Monday night to purchase eight microphones, two speakers, and a recorder. The public will be able to listen to a council meeting afterward if they were not able to attend.

  • Consulting lawyer to review parking lot regulations for city

    City regulations for parking lots could change after council members cast a split vote Monday to direct the planning and zoning commission to have the regulations reviewed by consulting lawyer Brad Jantz. Councilman Chris Costello voted against the review, while councilmen Ruth Herbel, Susan Gray, Jerry Kline, and mayor David Mayfield voted in favor.

  • Verizon's plans for cell tower sent back to square one

    Verizon Wireless is being sent back to the drawing board in its quest to install a telecommunications tower in Marion. Marion’s planning and zoning committee last week reviewed the process of Verizon’s original application, submitted to the city last spring, to construct a cell phone tower.

  • Groundwater testing wells installed near former gas tanks

    The city will soon know if groundwater remains contaminated from two circa-1930s gas tanks unearthed at 1st and Main Sts. last summer during Marion streetscape work. Workers from Lawrence-based Larsen and Associates were hired by Kansas Department of Health and Environment to drill test wells at the site of a former gas station where the 400-gallon gas tanks were discovered last July.

DEATHS

  • Al Gantz

    Services for Al Gantz, who died March 5, will be 11 a.m. March 19 at Yazel-Megli-Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion. A full obituary will be in next week’s edition.

  • Howard Hess

    Howard Ray Hess, 71, died Feb. 24 at Peabody Health and Rehab. He was born March 1, 1948, in Newton, the son of Oliver and Alice Waltner Hess. He worked on the family farm until moving to Peabody Health and Rehab.

  • Ruth Meisinger

    Services for Ruth Meisinger, 76, who died Saturday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be 2 p.m. Monday at First Mennonite Church in Hillsboro. She was born Sept. 18, 1943 in Vancouver, Washington, to George and Naomi Jones. Ruth married Charles Meisinger Jan. 1, 1989, in Abilene.

  • Lonnie Nickel

    Services for Lonnie Nickel, 75, who died Friday at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Hillsboro’s Trinity Mennonite Church. He was born March 13, 1944, in Goessel, to John and Olga Nickel.

  • Brad Tajchman

    Brad Tajchman Services for Brad J. Tajchman, 50, Manhattan, who died Feb. 29 at the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, were Friday at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Patsy Davis

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Marie Mason

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Rosann Priel

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Dorothy Weber

DOCKET

FARM

  • Wheat crop greens amid uncertain prices

    Although, Winter weather may have slowed crop growth, sections of the county’s wheat are greening up as temperatures warm and soft prices leave some farmers cold. Lost Springs farmer Monty Stuchlik said he planted the same amount of wheat this year and will rotate the crop with beans and corn.

  • Beef show helps youths practice for competition

    A beef show for 4-H’ers and FFA members March 29 at Marion County fairgrounds will offer an opportunity to practice showmanship and possibly win a cash prize. Extension agent Rickey Roberts said the show doesn’t qualify exhibitors to move up the show chain.

OPINION

  • Have we learned our lesson?

    We interrupt this week’s only partially justified pandemic of panic over the COVID-19 coronavirus to bring you a news bulletin from 106 years ago. Researching this week’s Memories in Focus photo of students at a rural grade school in 1914 was an education in its own right, a testament to the adage about how it takes a community to raise a child.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Hay in my pockets

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Corrections and clarifications

PEOPLE

  • Shelter rations a holdover from Cold War

    Fallout shelters have long outlived their Cold War heyday of the time, but traces often remain, like the many 12 pound tins of ration crackers from the early 1960s found under Cooperative Grain and Supply’s grain elevator in Marion. “Society moved on but our forefathers were trying to protect the next generation,” said Marion city administrator Roger Holter.

  • CASA program gets funding boost

    The court appointed special advocate program of the 8th Judicial District, which includes Marion County, was awarded a $4,450 professional development grant from the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem Association for Children. CASA of the 8th Judicial District recruits, trains, and supports volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who are in the court system because of abuse or neglect.

  • CDDO meeting scheduled

    The board of directors of the Harvey-Marion County Developmental Disability Organization will hold its regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. Monday at the HMCDDO office, 500 N. Main, Suite 204, Newton. There will be opportunity for public forum at the beginning of the meeting.

  • Margaret Stroda to celebrate 90th birthday

    Margaret Stroda of Ramona will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. March 28 at Ramona City Hall on 3rd and D Sts. in Ramona. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 95, Ramona, KS 67475.

  • Card shower requested

    Marion resident Robert “Bob” Smith, now living at St. Luke Living Center, will celebrate his 90th birthday on March 20. The family is requesting a card shower. Cards can be sent to 230 Locust, Marion, KS 66861.

  • Chat 'n' Dine Club to meet Saturday

    Marion County Lake Chat ’N’ Dine Club will have its first meeting of the year 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Marion County Lake South Lake Hall. Lake manager Isaac Hett will speak. Delmar and Nadine Iseli and Jim and Karen Egts will host. The club will provide service and drinks and members are asked to bring a dish to share.

  • 20th Century Club selects officers

    Marion’s 20th Century Club met March 2 in Marion City Library’s Santa Fe Room with nominations made for 2020-2021 officers. President Gayle Thomas, vice president Belinda Skiles, treasurer Jamie Mayfield, corresponding secretary Carol Laue, and recording secretary Debbie Bowman agreed to serve again.

  • Marion County Democrats to meet Saturday

    Marion County Democrats will meet 10 a.m. Saturday at the Scout House in Hillsboro.

  • 4-H:

    Happy Hustlers

  • CALENDAR OF EVENTS:

    Calendar of events

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Lunch bunch welcomed at Senior center, Marion menu

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    School days 106 years ago

ST. PATRICK'S DAY

  • Blarney stones bring sweet anticipation for March

    Many months have treats associated with them, and in March, Marion County residents look forward to blarney stones. Melanie Druse made her 1,000th of the year last week, but is already almost done with yearly baking, which ends on St. Patrick’s Day.

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Tabor College's annual soccer camp set March 24

    Tabor College’s sixth annual youth soccer academy will be March 24 to April 30 for players kindergarten and older, run by Tabor women’s soccer coaches and players. Practices for kindergarten to second grade will be 4 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Tabor’s practice field, while practices for third grade and older will be 5 to 6 p.m. Games will be Thursday afternoons or Saturday mornings at the practice field.

  • Bowling tournament results

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2020 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP