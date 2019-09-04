HEADLINES

  • High winds cause power outage, tree damage

    Marion’s Main St. was eerily quiet Friday morning, with many businesses closed because of a widespread power outage. Overnight winds in the county, estimated to have been as high as 75 mph, downed electrical poles and numerous trees and branches.

  • County lake, reservoir both see decent holiday crowds

    Marion County Lake enjoyed more visitors this Labor Day weekend than last as staff at Marion Reservoir opened more campsites and continued efforts to clean up damage left by flooding. In addition to primitive camping at Marion Cove, some sites at Hillsboro and French Creek Coves, both of which have electrical hookups, have been opened, assistant lake manager Kevin McCoy said.

  • City awarded $219,750 grant for repairs to Luta Creek, street

    A $219,750 grant from the Natural Resources Conservation Service emergency watershed protection program will pay most of the cost to repair a May creek bank cave-in on the west side of Elm St. Heavy rains in late May caused the east side of Luta Creek to collapse. At least 30 trees and several feet of riverbank, right up to the curb, fell into the creek.

  • New system makes court records viewable online, by mobile

    Marion County District Court, along with select other court offices, now have an online information portal available to the public. The system, called Smart Search, can be used to find cases both newly filed and some older cases filed before the system went online in August for part of the state, including the 8th Judicial District, which includes Marion County courts.

OTHER NEWS

  • Burdick woman helps raise thousands for cancer research

    Connie Johnson, 46, of Burdick, serves as chairman of Morris County Relay for Life and as a team captain of the local Burdick Bunch, in order to raise thousands of dollars for cancer research. The death of her husband’s grandmother in 2009 led her to get involved with American Cancer Society. The leader was stepping down and no one had volunteered to take her place.

  • Tampa High alumni set to meet

    The 74th Tampa High School Alumni Banquet was Saturday in the community building. Banquet committee hosts were sisters Rita Hensley-Quinn, class of 1966; Pam Moreno, class of 1967; and Julie Utt, class of 1975.

  • Christensen to retire from Art in the Park

    Judy Christensen, 78, of Marion has been immersed in arts and crafts all of her life. She has been chairman of the Art in the Park committee for 41 years and plans to step down after this year’s event.

  • Artifact ID event slated for September

    An anthropological artifact identification workshop will be presented Sept. 21 by the Mud Creek chapter of the Kansas Anthropological Association. People with artifacts they’d like to have identified may bring them to the workshop between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Kauffman Museum, 300 E. 27th St., North Newton. There they can speak with professional archeologists and experienced amateur archeologists from the association.

  • Hot, clear weather spurs good turnoutfor Florence's Labor Day celebration

    Organizers worried about thunderstorms in the forecast, but the days were warm and nights calm and beautiful during Florence’s Labor Day celebration. Residents turned out for Saturday night’s musical entertainment, Sunday’s fireworks display and the annual parade on Monday.

  • New sign on Main St. comes to life after months of planning

    An electronic sign at the intersection of Main and Elm Sts. was turned onThursday after months of planning and fundraising. City electricians completed wiring from the sign base to the sign itself Aug. 28, but when the switch was thrown, the sign did not light. Workers came back Thursday to recheck all its connections and reconnect wiring.

  • Kiwanis members enjoy their time at the lake

    Marion Kiwanis held a social meeting and steak fry Aug. 28 at Marion County Lake. With steak, baked potatoes, garlic bread and watermelon on the menu, 17 members showed up for food and fellowship.

  • Three generations gather all together to make ice cream

    Parents, children, and grandparents gathered Saturday at Burdick Meat Market for the annual ritual of making hand-cranked ice cream for the Burdick Labor Day celebration. Judy Carlson Ingalsbe, daughter of the late Joyce and Ruthann Carlson, said her youth group at Burdick United Methodist Church had an ice cream social every summer. When the group dwindled to two, the event became a community-wide way to make it part of the Labor Day celebration.

DEATHS

DOCKET

FARM

  • Silage cutting off to slow start

    Rainy weather meant this year’s silage chopping got off to a late start compared to last year. Brett Hajek, who with his brothers, Darrin and Trent, operate custom silage cutters Hajek Enterprises, said this year’s abundant rains mean many fields are still muddy. Cutting equipment cannot get out.

  • Beekeeping proves more than a hobby

    Beekeeping is gaining in popularity, but it should be treated as a full-time job rather than a hobby, veteran beekeeper John McMinn said. “You don’t just set them out there then come back four months later and take the honey off,” he said. “You have to work them all the time. It’s different today than it used to be.”

OPINION

  • Sometimes you've just got to ask why

    Act natural even if you’re clearly confused. It’s a definite maybe that this editorial is heading off on a bittersweet trip through the deafening silence that typically greets the amazingly awful world of oxymorons — phrases, like “military intelligence,” that appear mutually contradictory. Take Labor Day, for example — a day when just about the only labor performed is the collection of summer yard-work tasks put off until it was almost too late in the season.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    A Climate-Controlled Environment

PEOPLE

  • New cook without power third day on the job

    Kathy Bernhardt had cooked just two meals at Marion Senior Center when she was faced with a power outage Friday. She started Aug. 28. Bernhardt said losing power was no big deal.

  • Family shares 6 generations of history

    Dick, Chuck and Jarrett McLinden will talk about their family history, and the evolution of the farm industry, at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Pioneer Bluffs near Matfield Green. The McLindens have lived in Marion County and the Flint Hills since their ancestors came from Ireland six generations ago.

  • Clover Cliff Ranch set for fall horse ride

    Clover Cliff Ranch in Chase County will be the site of the 20th annual Fall Dream Ride in the Flint Hills, from Friday through Sunday. Camping is encouraged, but there will be no electrical hookups.

  • Lifelong Learning presents life story of accomplished native

    Tabor College’s Lifelong Learning program kicks off at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 6 with the life story of an accomplished local. Steve Fast, Hillsboro Museum coordinator, will present “The Life of Dietrich Hoeppner” in the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts.

  • Wound clinic given award

    St. Luke Hospital’s Wound Clinic was given the RestorixHealth patient Satisfaction Award Aug. 26. Selected clinics meet or exceed national patient satisfaction benchmarks over a six-month period.

  • Scarecrow contest scheduled

    Peabody residents are encouraged to create scarecrows and set them in front of their homes for the chance to win $100. The contest, sponsored by R. Phillips Inc., will be held during Peabody’s second annual Fall Festival on Sept. 20.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Center welcomes new cook, Menu

  • CALENDAR:

    Upcoming events

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    Before there was a Bown-Corby school . . .

MORE…

