Burned pastureland stretches into the distance Monday on Yarrow Rd. between 160th and 170th Sts. About 640 acres were scorched during a controlled burn on property owned by Chuck McLinden of Marion. He said the blaze started at about 2 p.m. and was out by 4 p.m. "Today was the day to it with all the rain forecast. I am trying to get everything done that I can between the rain," He said.