Traffic on US-56 was backed up a half a mile in both directions Tuesday afternoon when an SUV hit the driver's side of a car at the intersection of the highway with Timber Rd. just north of Marion. Sheriff's deputies, Marion police, emergency medical service, Marion fire department, and the county emergency director rushed to the scene to tend the victims, block traffic, and clear the road. One driver was taken to a hospital and the other driver declined treatment.



Evergreen shrubs sculptured as a deer and a horse have taken up temporary residence in Marion at the home of Barbara Bitner at 331 N. Lincoln. The shrubs came from Oregon and belong to Bitner's daughter, Sue Ann Collins, who doesn't have room for them at her home in Valley Center.



Joseph Ramirez holds the hand of the statue of Father Emil Kapaun at St. John Nepomucene Church in Pilsen. He was baptized by Chaplain Kapaun on the battlefield in Korea during the Korean War.