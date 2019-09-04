HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
City electrical director Clayton Garnica oversees the connection of wiring to an electronic sign on Main St.
Marion, Hillsboro, and Westar Energy utility workers remove a broken power pole from a parking lot at PrairieLand Partners in Marion.
A goose surveys Marion County Lake as if contemplating whether to swim.
Jackson Jost, 3, tries his hand at cranking ice cream Saturday at Burdick. He is a grandson of Diana Goertz Jost.
Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2019 Hoch Publishing