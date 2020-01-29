HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Tampa resident Frieda Bentz plays a game of cards over the weekend at her home of 77 years. Bentz celebrated her 102nd birthday Monday.
Snow falls last week on Marion's Main St., creating a soft winter wonderland the following morning.
A sign at Marion County's transfer station at 320 W. Santa Fe on Monday shows the material they will accept for now. The county has discontinued recycling.
Centre boys basketball player Jensen Riffle, 34, secures a rebound during the first quarter of the Cougars' 55-22 win Saturday over Peabody-Burns. The victory secured Centre a third-place finish at its home tournament.
