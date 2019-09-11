HEADLINES

  • County wind powers Kansas State Fair

    The Kansas State Fair this week and next can thank Marion County for keeping the lights on and the speakers blaring. Enel Green Power’s Diamond Vista wind farm is generating the electricity for the fair, which will be the first state fair 100% powered by renewable energy.

  • Police seek public's help to raise money for drug dog

    Marion’s police department would like to add a new recruit and they are hoping the city’s residents are willing to raise money to help train it. The department sees a need for a drug dog, at a cost of $12,000. Of that amount, $9,500 is needed for purchase and training of the dog from a K-9 facility in Omaha. That price includes hotel, lodging and two weeks of training for the handler. An additional $2,500 is for training aids, kennels for the patrol car and handler’s residence, and items such as leash, harness, collar, and bowls.

  • County's schools report 10 concussions last year

    Athletes young as middle school age are vulnerable, new tracking data find By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer Marion sophomore Heidi Grimmett found out first-hand what it’s like to get a concussion two years ago when she dived for a loose basketball and hit her head on the gym floor.

  • County among worst in state for hypertension

    Hillsboro police chief Dan Kinning has been living with high blood pressure for 20 years. Much of it stems from personal stress, he said. “That’s part of what’s causing it,” he said. “Being in a high-stress field, it’s hard to maintain that.”

  • Local mother teaches Chinese abroad while staying home

    When Keri Collett, her husband, Zach, and their two-year-old daughter, Rosalyn, moved to Marion from Ft. Collins, Colorado, her job came with her. Collett is a private contractor for a Beijing-based company, VIPKids. She teaches English to Chinese children online. The service is available to children ages 4 to 12. The curriculum is provided.

OTHER NEWS

  • Commissioners vet company interested in providing security

    County commissioners heard Monday from a company interested in providing courthouse security services. “Why I’m here today is to offer to work with you guys,” Jeff Parker of 1st Choice Security, Salina, told commissioners.

  • Council faces opposition to water line grant

    City council members faced opposition Monday during a 25-minute public hearing on the possibility of applying for a $600,000 Community Development Block Grant to help defray the cost of installing new water lines in 37 city blocks. Marion resident Darvin Markley asked if the grant is the same one the city applied for and got turned down.

  • Burns church becomes independent

    The former Burns United Methodist Church is now Burns Cornerstone Bible Church. Pastor James Helzer said the congregation’s disaffiliation from the United Methodist denomination began about two years ago and is larger than a recent schism within the denomination over the role of gays in the church. Their dissatisfaction stems from its teachings on a number of issues, he said.

  • High schooler kicks off effort to beautify Florence

    Gracie Mackey, secretary of Marion High School’s FFA chapter is spearheading an effort to beautify Florence’s Main St. through the hard work of youthful volunteers. The goal is to improve beautification and restoration along Main St. storefronts by washing windows and painting trim, she said.

  • Harvey-Marion County disability organization set to meet Monday

    The Board of Directors of the Harvey-Marion County Developmental Disability Organization will hold its regular monthly meeting 4 p.m. Monday. There will be an opportunity for a public forum at the beginning of the meeting.

  • Dealership drive raises money to aid local schools

    Marion, Hillsboro, Goessel, and Centre schools will be given $20 for each school supporter who goes to Hillsboro Ford Saturday to test drive a new car. Terry Hagen, owner of Hillsboro Ford, said the Drive 4 Ur School program is sponsored by Ford Motor Company.

  • Senior Citizens of Marion County slated to meet Sept. 20

    Senior Citizens of Marion County will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at Peabody Senior Center. Peabody Seniors will be serving lunch. Reservations, due Sept. 18, can be made by calling (620) 983-2226 and transportation requests, due Sept. 19, can be made by calling (620) 382-3580.

DEATHS

  • Darrel Krause

    Services for Lincolnville native Darrel E. Krause, 63, who died Aug. 29 at the University of Colorado Hospital, were Sept. 4 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Lakewood, Colorado. Born Jan. 31, 1956, in Marion, he was raised on the family farm by his parents, Paul and Velma Krause. He graduated from Centre High School in 1974 and obtained a degree in civil engineering from Kansas State University in 1978.

  • Ernest Dwight Unruh

    Memorial services for Ernest Dwight Unruh, 78, a resident of Salem Home, Hillsboro, who died Sunday, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Salem Home. Burial will be in Peace Valley Cemetery northwest of Durham, before the service.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    James "Craig" Davidson

DOCKET

HEALTH

  • Weather sparks seasonal allergies

    The rainy, wet weather Marion County saw in 2019 can trigger outdoor allergies for many people, bringing misery and a potential for infections. County health nurse Diedre Serene said the most common outdoor allergy triggers are mold and grass, tree, and weed pollen.

  • Could gut health be the key to good sleep?

    Chelsea Darrow, 33, of Marion, says her gut health is a barometer for restful sleep. She said she used to have trouble sleeping at night. She often experienced anxiety and depression. Sometimes, millions of thoughts went racing through her mind, keeping her awake. She didn’t feel rested the next day. For the past four-and-a-half years, she has been taking a probiotic supplement that contains numerous strains of live bacteria.

OPINION

  • There once was a caller from Marion. . .

    Disappointment. Too often, it circles our best-laid plans like turkey vultures preparing to perch on Marion’s water tower. This week’s editorial was going to be cute little “small world” story about how even people who’ve never stepped foot in Marion perk up their ears when they hear references to our hometown.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    I'm in the buggy wit-ya!

PEOPLE

  • Kiwanis members get first look at planned Elgin Hotel restaurant

    Marion Kiwanis members got a sneak peek Wednesday at a future fine restaurant and lounge set to open in the Historic Elgin Hotel. Andy Hansen, project manager and manager, talked to Kiwanis members about ongoing work at the Elgin and the menu planned when the lounge and restaurant are open.

  • Card shower requested

    A card shower is requested by the family of Georgia Spohn for her 100th birthday on Sept. 20. She was born in her grandmother’s boarding house, on the site of Marion Senior Center. She lived on the Spohn family farm from 1940 until 2019.

  • Modified yoga class available

    Modified yoga classes sponsored by Hillsboro Recreation Commission will begin Sept. 18 in Hillsboro’s City Hall meeting rooms, and will be held every Wednesday 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. The class is geared toward beginners and those with limited mobility, with poses that use the assistance of a chair.The six-week class will be taught by Lesli Beery, and the $15.00 cost must be paid prior to the first class.

  • Teen to meet Sept. 18

    The TechnologyExcellence in Education Network (TEEN) will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at the USD 408 District Office at 101 North Thorp, Marion, Kansas 66861. For more information, call Lena Kleiner at (620) 877-877-0237.

  • Damage to gym floor forces tournament to move

    Goessel’s home tournament is a staple for its volleyball team, but this year the Bluebirds will have the added challenge of playing it away from home. Goessel’s tournament, on Saturday, will be played at Sedgwick because high humidity caused damage to the Bluebirds’ gym floor.

  • Rare book program coming to library

    Lloyd Zimmer, who has more than 25 years experience buying and selling rare and out-of-print books, maps, and collectibles, will give a talk at Marion City Library at 7 p.m. Sept. 18. Zimmer, who operates a books and maps business in Chanute, will offer advice about collectible books and what makes them valuable. He’ll also discuss and examine books, maps, and collectibles. Audience members who want an item appraised must register at the library Sept. 17. The cost to have a book appraised is $5, and appraisals are limited to two items each. For more information, or to register to have books valued, call the library at (620) 382-2442.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Menu

  • CALENDAR:

    Upcoming events

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    How the undertaking of funerals has changed

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Centre seniors, parents hold generational bond

    Centre football’s five seniors carry on a tradition inherited from their parents. “It’s really cool when we start seeing that blast from the past,” Jensen Riffel said. “When we’re going up against other teams and running down throws, I’m thinking that it’s just like our dads did back in the day.”

  • Marion falls short in opener

    The Marion High School football team’s season got off to a rugged start Friday night at Hutchinson-Trinity. The Celtics used a trio of mistakes and a long field to spoil Marion’s bid for a victory, 14-8.

  • Blistering heat doesn't slow Marion cross-country

    Scorching temperatures weren’t enough to slow down the Marion High School cross-country team in Thursday’s season opener at Abilene. But they were enough to knock the high school race down to two miles and the junior high to a mile.

  • Centre girls win first game

    The Centre volleyball team won its first game of the season last week at Inman. “It feels good to start the season with a win,” coach Karen Nickel said.

  • Exchange students learn about life in Kansas

    Paloma Zuleta Casares and Andrea Pereira Bleda, exchange students from Spain who attend Marion High School, are learning about life in Kansas. Learning English by using the language is something both say is the most important reason they chose to study abroad.

MORE…

