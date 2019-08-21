HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Josh Smith, 10, smiles as he touches his new saxophone on Monday night as his parents look on. Glover said saxophone has become a rarer choice of instrument for students in band. "The sound is cool," said Josh of his pick. He said he thought the instrument might be tough to learn.
A bricklayer completes work around a new sign on Main St. The electronic sign could be operational as early as this weekend, according to Gene Winkler. The Marion PRIDE committee raised $20,000 donations for the sign.
Barber Dimitri Dixon cuts the hair of a young customer during his second day at Silk Salon in Marion.
Eric Bartel and his wife, Danielle, were taken on a fishing outing while he was at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska on June 6. He is recovering from a severe spinal cord injury he suffered on April 19.
