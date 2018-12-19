HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
This Christmas tree was spotted west of Lincolnville at 290th and Timber Rds. It sits in a stand and is decorated with sparkling garland, red flags, and shiny ornaments. With no houses around, who put it there is anyone's guess.
Oliver Combs, 5, at right, was eager to tell Santa Claus what he wanted for Christmas, but his 2-year-old brother, Mason, wasn't so sure. They are the children of Martin and Melissa Combs of Lincolnville. Old Saint Nick appeared at Lincolnville Community Center on Sunday.
Residents of Marion Assisted Living Center got a seasonal delight when Stepping Stones preschool students presented a Christmas program Tuesday. The little ones sang "Jingle Bells," and "Baby Jesus, We Love You."
The Marion Singers select choir appeared at Marion Kiwanis' Christmas dinner Dec. 12 in the Marion City Building, which was attended by 35 Kiwanis members and their guests. The group performed four songs, including "Baby, it's Cold Outside.'
