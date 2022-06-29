MENUS SENIOR CENTERS Menus subject to change. Milk available with all meals. HILLSBORO Reservations accepted at (620) 947-2304. Thursday — Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit, bread. Friday — Enchiladas, refried beans, stewed tomatoes, fruit. Monday — Closed. Tuesday — Goulash, green beans, bread sticks, fruit. July 6 — Biscuit and gravy, potato tots, carrot and raisin salad, fruit. July 7 — Pork tenderloin, roasted potatoes, broccoli, fruit, bread. MARION Reservations accepted at (620) 382-2942. Thursday — Pulled chicken on bun, potato wedges, vegetable, fruit. Friday — Oven-fried fish, sweet potato fries, carrots, fruit, cookie, whole-wheat bread. Monday — Closed. Tuesday — Grilled hamburger on bun, potato salad, baked beans, fruit. July 6 — Barbecue chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, fruit, whole-wheat bread. July 7 — Open-faced roast turkey sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, mixed fruit, chocolate chip cookie. PEABODY Reservations accepted at (620) 983-2226. Thursday — Baked goulash, vegetable, fruit, wheat bread. Friday — Holiday brunch, 9:30 a.m.: Breakfast casserole, fruit. Monday — Closed. Tuesday — Mexican casserole corn, tossed salad, fruit. July 6 — Scalloped potatoes with ham, vegetable, fruit, wheat bread. July 7 — Chicken parmesan with spaghetti, cucumber and onion salad, mixed fruit cup, wheat bread.