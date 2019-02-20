HEADLINES

  • Wind farm plan draws opposition

    A company hoping to develop a wind farm in the southern portion of the county faced daunting challenges at Tuesday’s county commission meeting when a standing-room-only crowd turned out to speak in opposition to the proposed project — at least right now. National Renewable Solutions, based in Wayzata, Minnesota, purchased the former Windborne Energy project — originally the brainchild of Florence resident Rex Savage. Under Savage’s hand, the idea notched forward but didn’t reach construction stage. NRS bought the project in July 2018.

  • Weather causes litany of accidents

    Marion County motorists had their hands full with the weather this weekend, leaving first-responders working full-steam to help with accidents. There were five accidents within 48 hours from 1 p.m. Friday to the same time Sunday, with two on US-77, one on US-50, one at Quail Creek Rd., and one at Eagle Rd. Most of the accidents were one-vehicle rollovers. Friday’s accident was the only one involving multiple vehicles.

  • More hospital revelations spur emergency motion

    If a company managing the operation of Hillsboro Community Hospital is not appointed to manage its parent company as well, the hospital is in imminent danger of being closed by the state. That’s the position taken by the city of Hillsboro and mortgage holder Bank of Hays in an emergency motion filed Wednesday in district court asking that the receiver, Cohesive Healthcare Management and Consulting, be put in charge of the hospital’s parent company, CAH Acquisition Co #5, HMC/CAH Consolidated Inc.

  • Library celebrates top award

    City dignitaries, library board members, and members of the public converged on Marion City Library Monday to celebrate the library achieving top honors in an annual contest. Visitors were treated to cookies, cake, and punch after Mayor Todd Heitschmidt gave head librarian Janet Marler a plaque from Library Journal, a national library association that rates libraries in the nation.

  • Hillsboro officials look to senators

    Hillsboro city administrator Larry Paine hopes to make both Kansas senators aware of the issues the city — like others around the country — is having with the company that owns Hillsboro Community Hospital. Paine, who will represent the city Monday at a Kansas Power Pool event in the District of Columbia, has scheduled an appointment with Roger Marshall and is hoping to schedule one with Jerry Moran.

  • Feeders promote bird watching

    Putting out bird feeders and scattering feed on the ground is a good way to create a great bird-watching experience. People who put out seed for birds are having a difficult time keeping up with the demand these days. On especially cold days, feeders filled in the morning are often empty by evening.

OTHER NEWS

  • Durham business turns tractors into family matter

    As one of Durham’s oldest businesses, G and R Implement Co., has been around since the 1950s, but its current outlook began 12 years ago. For the first five decades, G and R was a dealer for AGCO Corp. farm equipment, but the corporation didn’t want two dealers in the same area. With Lang Diesel in Hillsboro, Harry Rhodes’ purchase of G and R in 2006, provided a natural change, and he switched to dealing mainly with Vermeer tractors.

  • Painter-sculptor raised sheep in county

    Remington High School near Whitewater in Butler County might claim the name, but Marion County can claim the man. Frederic Remington operated a sheep ranch in Marion County. In 1883, the wool trade was booming, and a friend convinced Remington to try his hand at sheep farming. He bought two quarter-sections of land south of Peabody but sold them the next year after the attempt failed.

  • Memberships due March 1

    Marion County Historical Society is accepting renewal or new 2019 memberships. People who join or renew by March 1 will be eligible to vote at the April 9 annual meeting. Dues are $10. Application forms are available on brochures located in various towns in the county or can be accessed at www.mchskansas.org.

  • Library to hold book discussion

    Marion City Library will have a book discussion 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Santa Fe room. “The American Spirit” is a short collection of speeches by David McCullough, one of America’s foremost historians.

  • Attorney to speak on 'True crime'

    Harvey County Attorney David Yoder will be the featured speaker at the second spring session of Lifelong Learning at Tabor College. It will be 9:45 a.m. Friday in Richert Auditorium in the arts building.

DEATHS

  • Christopher Schafers

    A graveside service for Christopher Schafers, 61, who died Feb. 13, at Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita, will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Marion Cemetery, Marion. Memorials to Good News Christian Fellowship Church.

  • Verna Vinduska

    A rosary for Verna Vinduska, 85, who died Feb. 13 at St. Luke Living Center in Marion, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday followed by Mass at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pilsen. Private family burial will be after the service in Pilsen Cemetery.

  • Ernest Wiens

    Services for Ernest Wiens, 94, who died Feb. 17 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. tomorrow at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Burial is 10 a.m. in the Hillsboro M.B. Church cemetery.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Ada Seifert

DOCKET

OPINION

  • And now, a word from our computer

    Before you rush to your social media accounts to condemn us for anti-environmental thinking, take a minute to read the little essay below and don’t stop at the end. The most important part is right after the essay. “Recycling is NOT good for the world. It is bad for the environment, it is bad for our health, and it is bad for our economy.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    An exciting week in Ramona

  • CALENDAR:

    Calendar of events

PEOPLE

  • Military father, son happily reunited

    Whenever Xavier Espinoza’s father was sent on an Army deployment, he instructed Xavier that he would be the “man of the house” while he was gone and had to be strong. “It was different growing up in a military family, but Mom was always strong and supportive, and that made me strong, too,” Xavier said.

  • Schmidt celebrates 90th birthday

    Friends and relatives of Kenneth R. Schmidt Sr. celebrated his 90th birthday, Jan. 26. He is a lifelong resident of Marion County. Family attending were Nancy Fee and James Jost, Marion; Lavonne Calam, Hillsboro; Gladwyn and Barbara Jost, Hesston; Mike and Connie Baker, Phet and Sherrie Syokhasone, Mike and Donna Showalter, and John Fee, Wichita; Trevor, Tiffany, and Jake Freeman, Overland Park; Kenneth Schmidt III and family, Stephanie, Noah, and Alexandra Schmidt, Lawrence; Charles Fee Jr., Manhattan; Dean Jost, Minneapolis; and Kenneth Schmidt Jr and his wife, Alice, Winterville, North Carolina.

  • Neo-Century Club hears about knitting

    Shana Thornhill, an expert in knitting and crocheting, gave a program at the Feb. 4 Neo-Century Club meeting at Hilltop Manor. A lace knitting machine was one feature shown as part of the program. Beautiful knitted shawls, berets, and warm, colorful socks were displayed.

  • Free screening available

    A free developmental screening for children birth through 5 will be 3 to 5:30 p.m. March 5 in Marion. At the screening, development will be checked in the areas of: cognitive, speech and language, motor, and social/emotional. Vision and hearing will also be screened.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Meal delivery person needed, Marion Senior Center menu

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 110, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    What passed for Netflix 111 years ago

SENIOR LIVING

  • Students serenade seniors

    “Skidamarink a dink a dink, skidamarink a doo, I love you,” are familiar words of a song dear to the hearts of seniors who were serenaded Thursday at St. Luke Living Center and Marion Assisted Living. Kindergarten and second grade students from Marion Elementary School visited the seniors to croon and give them Valentines.

  • Staying active in retirement years boosts health

    Health experts recommend maintaining active lifestyles as people grow older. Some seniors choose to volunteer their time; others choose to continue working after reaching retirement age. Orville Pfeiffer of Marion became a volunteer at St. Luke Auxiliary Shoppe in September 2013, after helping to move the store location from 404 E. Main St. in Marion across the street to the former Duckwall’s location.

  • Marion seniors pastime is flying

    For Marion seniors Skip Sieger and Don Hodson, flying is a brotherhood, and a means of relaxation. “It doesn’t really matter if you’re big for heights,” Hodson said. “It takes a lot of steady concentration to get your pilot’s license. Once you do it, you have to be on your game enough that it takes your mind off everything else.”

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Marion wins pair in overtime

    Friday’s senior night match with Elyria Christian ended with a pair of Marion’s most exciting wins of the season. The Eagles managed the first points after five minutes of play in the girls game, but Marion took the victory 34-32 in overtime.

  • Marion trio headed to state wrestling meet

    Forest Slater, Todd Palic, and Charlie Nordquist will represent Marion this weekend at the Class 3-2-1A state wrestling tournament at Fort Hays State University. The three qualified Saturday, securing top four-finishes in their weight classes at the Fredonia regional.

  • Centre plays in regional this week

    Centre girls ended the regular season with a record of 11-8 after defeating Canton-Galva Feb. 12, 60-48, at home. The boys’ team ended the regular season with a record of 8-11. Non-league games scheduled for Friday at Chase County were canceled because of bad weather. The girls are seeded second in the IA regional at Lebo next week. They have a first-round bye and will not play until 7:30 p.m. Thursday against third-seed Burlington, which also has a first-round bye.

  • Centre 7th graders learn about ag education

    On February 13, the Centre agriculture education 7th grade students traveled to Udall High School to participate in the South Central District spring junior high ag ed academy. This is the second event of its kind and provides middle and junior high school students with a glimpse of what the FFA and agriculture education courses have to offer.

  • 'Jungle Book' to be in Hillsboro

    Tabor Theater will present Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book” Wednesday at Shari Flaming Center for the Arts at Tabor College. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served by Pioneer College Caterers at 6 p.m. The show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 and are available at Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce.

  • Centre and Marion school menus

MORE…

