Trying to stop the advance of a wind-whipped blaze that charred land to the right, firefighters near 170th and Bluestem Rds. fight to keep fire from crossing into another section.
While Studio 23 Dance usually has a dance camp for children ages 7 and younger in the summer, it decided to try a dance camp during the "dreary time" of winter.
A driver crests a hill on Green Acres motocross track Sunday as part of a fundraiser for a Florence grand prix this summer.
Attendants of Marion Singers' Valentines Black Tie Affair listen and record their closing ensemble of "Can't Help Falling in Love." Some pieces were practiced as a group only once or twice before the performance.
