HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Tristen Cope, family and consumer sciences extension agent, high-fives a student Monday morning before the group walks to school. Hillsboro Elementary school will have a similar event today. Tristen Cope, family and consumer sciences extension agent, high-fives a student Monday morning before the group walks to school. Hillsboro Elementary school will have a similar event today.



Competitors warm up for the 10th annual cornhole tournament Saturday during Marion County Lake's annual chili cook off. Competitors warm up for the 10th annual cornhole tournament Saturday during Marion County Lake's annual chili cook off.



Centre High School sophomores toss candy to children from their parade float Saturday during Octoberfest. Centre High School sophomores toss candy to children from their parade float Saturday during Octoberfest.