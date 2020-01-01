HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
This montage of the most memorable photos of 2019 accompanies our review of the year's and decade's top stories.
Grace Overton and Megan Semer are seen behind the counter of their new boutique West Main Company at 126 W. Main St.
Cooperative Grain and Supply at Hillsboro has 421,000 bushes of wheat stored in an outdoor bunker. Even more grain is in flat storage in Lehigh and Canton.
Melvin Honeyfield, production director at Marion County Record, sits in his office on one of his last days at the newspaper. He has worked at the Record since 1968 and retired at the end of December after 51 years.
