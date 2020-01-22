HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Peabody-Burns High School cheerleaders rally the crowd during halftime of Friday's game against Herington. Friday's games were part of a special event honoring Peabody-Burns' basketball teams from 1953 and 1963. Peabody-Burns High School cheerleaders rally the crowd during halftime of Friday's game against Herington. Friday's games were part of a special event honoring Peabody-Burns' basketball teams from 1953 and 1963.



Canada geese at Marion County lake take advantage of the chilly sunshine Tuesday morning. Rain and snow are expected to move into our readership area today, bringing the possibility of up to an inch of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service in Wichita. Canada geese at Marion County lake take advantage of the chilly sunshine Tuesday morning. Rain and snow are expected to move into our readership area today, bringing the possibility of up to an inch of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service in Wichita.



Marion High boys' basketball coach Terry Edwards rallies his team during a time-out in Saturday's game against Trinity High School. The boys lost 64-37. Marion High boys' basketball coach Terry Edwards rallies his team during a time-out in Saturday's game against Trinity High School. The boys lost 64-37.